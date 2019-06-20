AT&T drops cellphone customers in rural northeast Montana

AT&T has started dropping cellphone customers in northeastern Montana, citing customers' regular data use outside its service area.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that the company began notifying customers earlier this year that they would lose their mobile coverage.

AT&T spokeswoman Suzanne Trantow says the company can no longer be the primary provider for a "small number of customers who live or have a billing address outside our owned network coverage area."

She declined to give the specific area or the number of customers dropped.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Verizon dropped the rural Montana customers in 2017, citing the costs of customers using data while roaming off its network.

Scobey-based Nemont Telephone Cooperative has become the only provider for some parts of the region, but T-Mobile has been expanding operations.