The Latest: Prime minister assures IOC of Sweden’s support

The Latest on the 2026 Olympics vote (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Sweden's prime minister says he told International Olympic Committee voters his country can overcome doubts and deliver a successful 2026 Winter Games.

Stefan Lofven says, "It's in the Swedish model, it's in our DNA," at a news conference after a 75-minute closed-door meeting with IOC members. Up to 82 are expected to vote this afternoon.

In a campaign noted for political uncertainty in Sweden and Italy, the IOC relaxed its old rules and gave Stockholm-Are and Milan-Cortina more time to secure key guarantees of finance and security.

Stockholm's city government coalition formed in October, and has not signed the IOC hosting contract, leaving Alpine resort Are to step up.

The center-left national coalition led by Lofven formed in January.

Asked if winning Monday's vote would be his greatest test, Lofven said: "I spent four months last winter forming a government — that was a huge challenge.

"Seriously, I am very proud to be part of this. It's important to Sweden, we're a big winter sports nation. We love this, we know how to do this."

10:45 a.m.

IOC members quizzed the Stockholm-Are bid team about key financial guarantees for the 2026 Olympics project, and travel times.

The mayor of Stockholm, Anna Konig Jerlmyr, tells reporters after a closed-doors session with IOC members: "It is totally clear that the guarantees are in place."

Touting a new, flexible approach to help Olympic bidders, the IOC has allowed Stockholm-Are and Milan-Cortina extra time to secure backing from lawmakers and investors.

Still, the IOC wrote to Swedish bid officials last week suggesting the Stockholm athlete village project was a risk.

The mayor says: "It's good to have this discussed."

She says members also were curious about travel times. The Alpine ski venues at Are and ice sliding track at Sigulda, Latvia, are both a one-hour flight and up to one hour by road from Stockholm.

Italian bid officials are due in next for a 75-minute closed-door session. Both will make further presentations for broadcast after lunch.

Around 85 IOC members are due to vote at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) and the result is scheduled at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

9:30 a.m.

The IOC has begun a day-long conference to decide the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The contest is a choice between Milan-Cortina and Stockholm-Are.

The day begins with behind-closed-doors presentations and Q&A sessions with each of the candidates and ends with a vote, with the announcement scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

The IOC has 95 members but not all will attend or can vote. The winner will have a simple majority of valid votes cast.

The vote is at the same SwissTech conference center in Lausanne where two years earlier IOC members agreed to combine the 2024 and 2028 Olympic votes — making winners of both Paris and Los Angeles.