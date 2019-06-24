AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 7 cents to $2.70 per gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 7 cents from a week ago at about $2.70 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 20 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the state's highest average was in Marquette at around $2.76. The lowest price was in the Jackson area at roughly $2.60 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.74 per gallon, up about 3 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

