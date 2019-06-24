Trump order seeks disclosure of hospital prices

Administration officials say President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday that calls for upfront disclosure by hospitals of actual prices for common tests and procedures.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the idea is to give patients practical information that they can use to keep costs down. For example, if a hospital charges $3,500 for a type of echocardiogram and the same test might cost $550 in a doctor's office, the patient might go for the lower-price procedure to save on copays.

Trump's order sets in motion a rule-making process by federal agencies, so timing for the final result is uncertain.

Some health industry players are concerned about the administration's approach, saying it would force them to disclose contractual information considered trade secrets.