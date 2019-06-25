AbbVie makes $63B bid for Botox maker Allergan

AbbVie is buying Botox maker Allergan in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around $63 billion.

The maker of the blockbuster immune disorder treatment Humira said Tuesday that it will pay $120.30 in cash and a portion of AbbVie stock for each Allergan share. That amounts to $188.24 per share, or a 45% premium to Allergan's closing price Monday.

Shares of Allergan Plc, based in Dublin, Ireland, jumped nearly 30% before the opening bell.

AbbVie shareholders will own 83% of the specialty drug company combination after the deal's completion while Allergan shareholders will have a 17% stake.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Regulators and Allergan shareholders still have to approve the deal.

Shares of AbbVie Inc., based in North Chicago, Illinois, sank 10%.