Delaware Senate approves construction, transportation budget

Delaware's state Senate has approved a capital budget of $863 million for construction and transportation projects in the fiscal year starting Monday.

The spending plan approved unanimously Thursday is significantly more than the $678.6 million proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in January, and $46 million higher than the current capital budget. The measure now moves to the House.

The bill includes $425 million for transportation projects, up from $368 million this year, and $437 million in non-transportation spending, a $10 million decrease. The latter funding includes money for construction, maintenance, technology, equipment, economic development and environmental projects.

Lawmakers were able to add to Carney's proposed budget because revenue projections have increased significantly since last June, climbing by about $217 million for this year and $100 million for next year.