Delaware lawmakers end session with flurry of bills

Delaware lawmakers tackled dozens of measures both large and small before bringing down the gavel on this year's legislative session early Monday.

House and Senate members convened Sunday at 4 p.m. and work into the wee hours of the fiscal year that began Monday.

Democratic Gov. John Carney signed a $4.45 billion operating budget for fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, but House lawmakers did not give final, unanimous approval to an $863 million capital budget for construction and transportation projects until late Sunday night.

The House recessed about 12:30 a.m. Monday after passing the final budget bill, a $55 million grants package for nonprofit groups, community organizations and volunteer fire companies. The Senate approved the measure about 30 minutes later, but not before 79-year-old Democratic Sen. Harris McDowell III, the longest-serving member of the General Assembly, stunned his colleagues by indicating that he plans to retire following next year's session, after more than 42 years in office. Fellow senators gave a tearful McDowell a sustained standing ovation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Senate called it quits around 1:10 a.m.

Looking back on the session, Carney said he was most pleased that his administration was able to persuade lawmakers to set aside a new cushion of unspent funds, roughly $125 million, in addition to the state's "rainy day" fund, which totals about $250 million and has never been tapped because of strict limitations on how it can be spent.

Carney, who noted that state government expenses are growing at a faster rate than revenues, said the new reserve account will be available when the economy inevitably softens and revenues decline.

"We'll have a reserve fund that will enable us to get over those tough spots as opposed to cutting important programs and raising taxes," he said.

Carney said he considered the reserve fund to be his biggest win of this year's legislative session, which began in early January, along with tens of millions of dollars in new funding targeted at school students from disadvantaged backgrounds and students from non-English speaking homes.

On the other hand, Carney expressed disappointment that lawmakers failed to act on several Democratic gun control measures, including bills to ban certain semiautomatic firearms deemed "assault weapons" by gun foes, along with large-capacity magazines. Democrats had even proposed requiring any Delawarean wanting to buy a firearm to first obtain permission from the government in the form of a state-issued "purchaser card," which would require being fingerprinted.

Among the bills approved on the final day were various criminal justice reform measures, including decriminalizing marijuana possession by juveniles and underage possession or consumption of alcohol.

"I think those thing make sense," Carney said.