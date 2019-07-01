Sports betting contract to benefit those with city hall ties

D.C. officials proposed a $215 million contract to manage online gambling and the lottery through a firm that will use companies with connections to some city officials.

The Washington Post reports the city selected Greek gaming company Intralot to run sports betting without using the standard competitive bidding process. Most of the subcontractors hired by Intralot have had connections to D.C. elected officials or previous contracts with the city government, which is worrying some lawmakers.

The subcontractors would earn more than half of the $215 million contract.

Intralot already oversees the D.C. lottery and the deal would add sports betting.

It's unclear how Intralot settled on the subcontractors. Neither Intralot nor the subcontractors responded to requests for comment Friday.

The D.C. Council will vote on the contract July 9.