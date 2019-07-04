Ohio county hosting All-Stars extends property tax deadline

An Ohio county is giving residents extra time to pay their property taxes because of the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Cleveland is hosting All-Star events that include the Home Run Derby on Monday evening, a parade, concerts and other fan-friendly events ahead of Tuesday evening's game.

Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga (KEYE'-uh-hoh-guh) County has extended the July 11 deadline to July 15 because of expected delays from road closures.

A press release states that changes in downtown traffic patterns and mail delivery will "severely impact" access to the county administration building in coming days.