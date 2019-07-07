Oklahoma transportation agency starts mass transit office

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is starting a new office to focus on coordinating statewide efforts to expand mass transit.

The Journal Record reports the Office of Mobility and Public Transit will take on the responsibilities of the department's Transit Division. That includes oversight and management of public transit systems and the federal grants.

Mobility and Public Transit will also work to develop a policy to address major expansions to the state's current public transit networks, especially into rural Oklahoma.

ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz says organizing that policy will take about a year. Gatz says the new office will also work with the state auditor and inspector's offices to determine where system improvements are needed.