Wyoming Capitol to reopen after $300 million renovation

The Wyoming State Capitol will reopen to the public Wednesday after a four-year, $300 million renovation project.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Sunday the building suffered from crumbling concrete, disintegrating plumbing and aging electrical wiring hanging loose inside walls.

The project included construction of a new utility plant for the Capitol complex, rebuilding parts of an adjacent office building and renting temporary space for the Legislature and other officials.

Renovation workers discovered historic features that had been covered up by earlier remodeling, included murals, dishes, bricked-up windows and opera posters on ceilings.

Gov. Mark Gordon says the renovation was a good investment.

He says it's appropriate that the Capitol is reopening in 2019, the 150th anniversary of the date Wyoming became the first state to recognize women's right to vote.