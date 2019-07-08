Business

Grains higher, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 3.20 cents at $5.2140 a bushel; July corn gained 8.40 cents at $4.3960 a bushel; Sep. oats was up .40 cent at $2.776 a bushel; while July soybeans was 2.40 cents higher at 8.7460 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.0660 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .35 cent at $1.3812 a pound; Jul. lean hogs fell .57 cent at .7190 a pound.

