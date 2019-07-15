Fitness center to mark grand opening of Puyallup site

A new 24-Hour Fitness in Puyallup will hold a grand opening celebration later this month. 24-Hour Fitness

The long-awaited new 24-Hour Fitness in Puyallup is set to introduce itself to the community later this month.

The 39,275-square-foot fitness center will hold a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at its 307 37th Ave. SE location in Puyallup, next to the state’s first At Home store, which opened in January.

At that time, it was reported the fitness center side of the former Lowe’s site was undergoing an extensive remodel.

The fitness center features an indoor lap pool, indoor basketball court, whirlpool and sauna, a pro shop and more.

This is the center’s 21st gym in the state. It’s been offering regular updates on its Facebook page.





The grand opening event will feature tours, prize drawings, group training demonstrations, GX24 studio classes and more.

