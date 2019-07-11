West Virginia’s Clay County loses only grocery store

Clay County's only grocery store has been closed since June 24 and may never reopen.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports , a sign on the door of Clay IGA says it is "temporarily closed." But former employee Rocky Keener tells the paper he believes it is closed permanently.

The store's owner, Pamela Widener-Stout, declined to comment on the closure. She filed for bankruptcy protection June 21 under the name Clay Foods.

County Commissioner Connie Kinder says the closure is "devastating" to the county of 9,360 people.

Clay lost its previous grocery store in 2015. Widener-Stout opened the IGA in the same location four months later.

Speaking at a county commission meeting on Wednesday, Kinder said she will reach out to grocery store chains to implore them to come to the county.