Police: Paroled rapist who removed ankle monitor arrested

Authorities in central New York say a paroled rapist who removed his GPS-monitored ankle bracelet has been arrested at a golf course.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that 61-year-old Christopher Block was arrested Friday morning at a golf course in Skaneateles (skan-ee-AT'-uh-lehs).

Parole officials reported that Block cut off his ankle monitor in Skaneateles on Wednesday.

Block was sent to prison in 1984 after kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women. He was paroled on Dec. 26, 2018 after serving 34 years of his 25-to-50-year sentence.

A state parole official told the Post-Standard on Thursday that Block "should be considered dangerous."

It's not clear if Block has an attorney who can speak for him.