Philadelphia hospital plight spurs aid pledge, Sanders rally

Pennsylvania officials say they're willing to spend millions to help patients and community of a hospital that's slated to close as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders comes to Philadelphia for a rally at Hahnemann University Hospital.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that it isn't responsible to give taxpayer money to the hospital's venture capital parent company.

They accused them of taking Hahnemann into bankruptcy court to protect profits they extracted from the 495-bed hospital and community. On Facebook, Sanders says Hahnemann's for-profit owners want to make money off the hospital's real estate.

The firm says it tried to keep the hospital open. Its bankruptcy filing says the hospital's finances were in unexpectedly bad condition when it took over last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanders is rallying Monday afternoon.