The Latest: Iran’s leader vows response to British ‘piracy’

The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf amid a crisis between the United States and Iran (all times local):

2 p.m.

Iran's top leader says his country will retaliate over the seizure of an Iranian tanker by British authorities.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the seizure of the ship "piracy" in a televised speech Tuesday, saying: "God willing, the Islamic Republic and its committed forces will not leave this evil without a response."

The Iranian supertanker, carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, was seized with the help of British Royal Marines earlier this month off Gibraltar.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday that Britain will facilitate the release the ship if Iran can provide guarantees the vessel will not breach European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. Tensions have soared in the Persian Gulf over the past year as the Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

1:40 p.m.

Tracking data shows an oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location over two days ago, raising concerns about its status amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

It's not immediately clear what happened to the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Riah late on Saturday night.

However, Capt. Ranjith Raja of the data firm Refinitiv told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the tanker hadn't switched off its tracking in three months of trips around the UAE.

Raja said: "That is a red flag."

Iranian officials haven't said anything publicly about the ship, nor have officials in the UAE. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which oversees Mideast waters, declined to immediately comment.

12:35 p.m.

Iran has confirmed it arrested a female researcher with dual French-Iranian nationality.

The confirmation came during a press conference by Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili on Tuesday. Esmaili was asked by reporters about the fate of Fariba Adelkhah.

Esmaili said "the person is among suspects who were recently arrested" and that more details about the case would be announced later. That's according to the website of the judiciary.

France on Monday said it was seeking information about Adelkhah and demanded consular access to her "without delay."

Iranian opposition websites based abroad have said she disappeared in June in Tehran. Iran occasionally detains dual nationals on security charges.

Iran also holds Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the Iranian government. Her family denies the allegations.

Iran doesn't recognize dual nationality.

11:20 a.m.

Iran's foreign minister has for the first time suggested his country's ballistic missile program could be on the table for negotiations with the U.S. — if America stops selling arms to its Gulf allies in the Mideast.

Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments came in an NBC News interview that aired Monday night.

Iran long has maintained its ballistic missile program, under the control of its Revolutionary Guard, is for defensive purposes only. The 2015 nuclear deal that Tehran struck with world powers did not include its missile program.

Zarif says American weaponry "is going into our region, making our region ready to explode. So if they want to talk about our missiles, they need first to stop selling all these weapons."

Iran long has criticized U.S. arms sales in the region.