Demand for speedy delivery powers UPS 2Q
UPS is reporting strong quarterly profits and revenue with demand for next day delivery soaring.
The Atlanta package delivery service on Wednesday posted second-quarter net income of $1.69 billion, or $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share, or 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $18.05 billion also exceeded projections.
Next day air volume jumped more than 30% during the period compared with last year.
UPS Inc. stuck to its full year outlook for per share earnings of $7.45 to $7.75.
