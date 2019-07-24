Health officials say Illinois affected in fennel seed recall

Public health officials say Illinois is among 24 states affected by a recall of fennel seed products over possible Salmonella contamination.

Mountain Rose Herbs of Eugene, Oregon, is recalling all sizes of its fennel seed, ranging from 4 ounces to 50 pounds. The product was sold online, at retail shops and distributed to vitamin and health food stores in two dozen states.

Customers should not consume the seeds and can return the products for a full refund from Mountain Rose Herbs.

The Kane County Health Department says salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems, young children or elderly people. Others may experience diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.