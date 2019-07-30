Business
New Jersey enacts 2 student loan transparency laws
New Jersey has enacted a pair of laws aimed at increasing transparency for student loan borrowers.
Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver, a Democrat, signed the bills on Tuesday.
One measure requires colleges and universities to provide a so-called shopping sheet to prospective students. The sheet would provide information on costs, loan options, and estimated debt level.
The other bill requires student loan-servicing companies to be licensed by the state. It would also crack down on servicers who provide "flawed information" to student borrowers.
The measure also creates a student loan ombudsman within the Department of Banking and Insurance to help borrowers with complaints.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is out of state on vacation.
Comments