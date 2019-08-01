Business

Verizon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo the Verizon logo hangs on a building on 34th Street in New York. Verizon Communications Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 1.
FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo the Verizon logo hangs on a building on 34th Street in New York. Verizon Communications Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 1.
NEW YORK

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.07 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 billion.

Verizon shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has risen almost 7% in the last 12 months.

