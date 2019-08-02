Barnhart: University of Kentucky not expanding alcohol sales

A University of Kentucky official says the school won't be expanding alcohol sales this upcoming school year despite a new Southeastern Conference alcohol policy.

The new policy allows individual schools to decide whether to sell alcohol in general seating areas. News outlets report University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said the school doesn't want to change the general seating environment, instead preferring to keep it family-friendly. The school already sells alcohol in premium luxury suites.

Barnhart said he will continue to listen to fans on the issue. He said the school will monitor how public alcohol sales go in conference schools that have decided to sell, but that he doesn't want to reevaluate the issue every year.