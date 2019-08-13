Enright’s homer leads Hickory to 7-5 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 7-5 win over the Lexington Legends on Tuesday.

The home run by Enright capped a four-run inning and gave the Crawdads a 4-0 lead after Matt Whatley hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Legends cut into the deficit with three runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Chris Hudgins.

The Crawdads later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Melvin Novoa hit a two-run home run before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Lexington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eric Cole hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to cut the Hickory lead to 7-5.

Hickory right-hander Hans Crouse (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jon Heasley (8-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Rudy Martin tripled and doubled, also stealing a base for the Legends.