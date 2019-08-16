2 states to give shoppers temporary sales tax breaks

Shoppers in Massachusetts and Connecticut will be getting a break from sales taxes in the coming days.

The two-day sales tax holiday in Massachusetts will be held on Saturday and Sunday with most items exempt from the state's 6.25% sales tax. Exceptions include cars, boats, tobacco, marijuana and restaurant meals.

Connecticut's sales tax-free week begins on Sunday and runs through Aug. 24. During that time, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items under $100 will be exempt from the 6.35% tax.

The weeklong holiday in Connecticut is timed for the busy back-to-school shopping period and is estimated to save consumers nearly $5 million.

Massachusetts retailers have long welcomed the sales tax holiday, though it does cost the state an estimated $26 million in annual tax revenues.