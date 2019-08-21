Former paper mill site on market, up for redevelopment

The owner of a former paper mill site in northern New Hampshire that's being redeveloped for new uses has put the property on the market.

Bob Chapman has spent five years redeveloping the former Wausau Mill in Groveton. The Caledonian-Record reports a project developer for Chapman says the main objective was to return employment to the area.

In 2016, NSA Industries of St. Johnsbury, a metal fabrication company, signed a long-term lease to rent 73,000 square feet (6781 sq. meters) of space at the site. It now employs more than 100 workers.

An Aug. 2 listing by the Illinois-based Hilco Real Estate LLC listed no sales price, but said the 125-acre property is ready for redevelopment and ideal for the technology, energy, and manufacturing sectors.