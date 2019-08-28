Deaths caused by drivers running red lights at 10-year high

The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, and AAA is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals.

An AAA study of government crash data shows that 939 people were killed by vehicles blowing through red lights in 2017, the latest numbers available.

It's the highest death toll since 2008 and 28% higher than in 2012.

AAA isn't sure why the numbers are on the rise and or why they increased at a higher rate than overall U.S. roadway deaths. People are driving more since the Great Recession, but researchers also suspect distracted driving and inadequate light cycles.