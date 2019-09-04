Truck, train collide at rail crossing near Tokyo, 30 injured

Japanese authorities say a commuter train and a truck collided at a rail crossing near Tokyo, injuring at least 30 people.

Police and fire department officials say the collision occurred late Thursday morning as the truck apparently entered a railway crossing in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo.

The Yokohama fire department says at least 30 people have received first aid at the scene.

Television footage on Japan's NHK national broadcaster shows the Keikyu Express train derailed and tilted. Gray smoke billows from the truck and the train cars are blackened. Cardboard boxes and a large numbers of oranges from the truck are scattered on the ground.