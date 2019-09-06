H&M stops buying leather from Brazil over Amazon fires

A herd of cattle stand in the midst of smoke from the fires at the Nova Fronteira region in Novo Progresso, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sent the military to help extinguish some fires. Last week, he passed a decree banning most fires for land-clearing for a period of 60 days, although he later limited the ban to the Amazon. AP Photo

Low-cost fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB says it is suspending leather purchases from Brazil in response to the Amazon fires.

The Stockholm-based group says "a temporary ban on leather from Brazil" was linked to "the severe fires in the Brazilian part of the Amazon rainforest and the connections to cattle production."

H&M said Friday that the ban will remain in place "until there are credible assurances ... that the leather does not contribute to environmental harm in the Amazon."

The group added that "the vast majority" of its leather comes from Europe, and only a small part originates from Brazil.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last week, the owner of Timberland, Vans and several other shoe and clothing brands said it has stopped buying leather from Brazil because of the rainforest fires.