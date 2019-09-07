Business

Cedar Fair reports attendance up at amusement, water parks

The Associated Press

SANDUSKY, Ohio

Cedar Fair Entertainment says attendance is up this year at its amusement and water parks.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based company says attendance was up 2% through August at its parks and up 6% overall when its two new Texas water parks are included.

Cedar Fair this summer acquired two Schlitterbahn water parks in Texas in a $260 million deal.

The company now operates 11 amusement parks and five water parks across the U.S.

The company says its revenue has increased 8% to a record $1.1 billion over last year.

It also says spending in its parks and at its hotels has risen.

