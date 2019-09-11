The Latest: Attorneys general are split on opioid settlement

FILE - In this August 2018 file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma made headlines when it reached a landmark settlement with Oklahoma over the toll the opioids crisis has taken on that state. Attempts to do the same in a major federal case in Ohio are proving more difficult. AP Photo

The Latest on a tentative settlement between governments and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

State attorneys general are offering mixed opinions on a tentative opioid-crisis settlement reached between governments and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family.

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich says that "this is the quickest and surest way to get immediate relief for Arizona and for the communities that have been harmed by the opioid crisis and the actions of the Sackler family."

Ohio Republican Attorney General Dave Yost's office says the tentative deal "provides the greatest certainty for all Ohioans to receive relief as quickly as possible in light of rumored bankruptcy."

But Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says "the scope and scale of the pain, death and destruction that Purdue and the Sacklers have caused far exceeds anything that has been offered thus far."

Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the tentative deal is "a slap in the face to everyone who has had to bury a loved one due to this family's destruction and greed. It allows the Sackler family to walk away billionaires and admit no wrongdoing."

3:35 p.m.

Nearly half the states and some 2,000 local governments have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the agreement reached Wednesday included more money from the family that owns Purdue than had been offered previously.

He told The Associated Press the tentative settlement deal was the quickest way to get relief for communities devastated by the opioid epidemic.

Sources with direct knowledge of the talks say that Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue will pay up to $12 billion over time and that the Sackler family will give up control of the company. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Paul Farrell is an attorney for several local governments. He said in a text message that they have agreed to a deal that has been on the table for several weeks.

Even with Wednesday's development, roughly half the states had not signed on. Several state attorneys general vowed to continue their legal battles against the company and the Sacklers.

— Associated Press writers Geoff Mulvihill and Dave Collins

