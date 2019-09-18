Prosecutor son’s job prompts turning over telescope arrests

File - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, officers from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources arrest protesters, many of them elderly, who are blocking a road to prevent construction of a giant telescope on a mountain that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred, on Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii. To avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, the Hawaii attorney general's office will take over prosecution of protesters arrested for blocking construction of the giant telescope. Big Island prosecutor Mitch Roth said Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, he turned over the cases in response to an Associated Press story highlighting concerns that his son's employment with a telescope partner is a possible conflict. Cindy Ellen Russell

To avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, the Hawaii attorney general's office will take over prosecution of protesters arrested for blocking construction of a giant telescope.

Big Island prosecutor Mitch Roth said Wednesday he turned over the cases in response to an Associated Press story highlighting concerns that his son's employment with a telescope partner is a possible conflict.

His son works at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Those who work at that research facility are employed by the California Institute of Technology, a Thirty Meter Telescope partner.

Roth says he doesn't believe it's a conflict, but he asked for opinions from the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel and the county's ethics board.

Attorney General spokesman Krishna Jayaram says it's unfortunate "mere allegations of a conflict became newsworthy."