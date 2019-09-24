Magnetic wallpaper tops winners in first Etsy Design Awards

This Aug. 30, 2019 photo released by Veerle Evens shows Sian Zeng, winner of the grand prize for the Etsy Design Awards. Zeng took the top prize in the first Etsy Design Awards, announced Tuesday, Sept. 24, for her whimsical magnetized wallpaper which she sells with three magnets for interactive fun. Inspired by Little Red Riding Hood, the London designer earned a prize of $15,000. (Veerle Evens via AP)

An Etsy creator, Sian (Shawn) Zeng (Zayng) took the top prize in the first Etsy Design Awards, announced Tuesday.

Sian creates whimsical magnetized wallpaper and sells it with three magnets for interactive fun. Inspired by Little Red Riding Hood, the London designer earned a prize of $15,000.

Winners in five other design categories were awarded $1,000 each.

They include a self-taught woodworker and former Marine, Justin Nelson of the Etsy shop FernwehWoodworking. The Oregon Etsy seller was recognized for a sling chair made of hand-shaped American walnut and hand-stitched leather.

Los Angeles architects Alejandro and Sara Pijuan were recognized for their midcentury-inspired pet furniture. They make it in their garage and sell on Etsy at PijuanDesignWorkshop.