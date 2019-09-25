Village council association withdraws Alaska mine support

An association of Native community leaders has withdrawn its support for a proposed gold mine project in southwest Alaska.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that the Association of Village Council Presidents voted at its annual convention in Bethel Wednesday to withdraw support for the Donlin Gold mine.

The 41 delegates attending the meeting of the association that represents 56 tribes also passed a separate resolution opposing the proposed mine near the Kuskokwim River.

The vote reverses a 2006 resolution supporting the mine, while the new resolution indicates the project has lost significant support from tribes in the region.

Donlin officials expect the planned mine about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the village of Crooked Creek to produce about 1.1 million ounces (31 million grams) of gold annually over 27 years.