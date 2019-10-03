Town trying to recover nearly $250K lost in email scam

A Vermont town is trying to recover nearly $250,000 lost this year.

Town leaders in Norwich said in a statement Thursday that the money was spent without the approval of the selectboard, and after payments weren’t included in documentation prepared by the finance department.

Also, an employee fell victim to an email scam in which four transfers in August were made to look like the town manager asked for funds, when he didn’t.

The leaders say the results of an internal investigation into what happened are expected next week.

The Norwich Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are working to identify who is behind the scam.

The selectboard released its statement following a special meeting Wednesday.