Philippines: Indonesia woman nabbed with drugs from Cambodia

Philippine authorities say they've arrested an Indonesian woman who was carrying 54 million pesos ($1 million) worth of illegal drugs in her carry-on bag from her flight from Cambodia, amid a crackdown on drug smuggling attempts.

The Bureau of Customs says Agnes Alexandra was arrested early Monday at Manila's airport after authorities found 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds) of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, in her bag for a flight from Cambodia's Siem Reap city. She wept and covered her face in front of TV cameras, telling officials the bag was not hers.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine law enforcers have launched a crackdown that has left nearly 7,000 drug suspects dead in a campaign that has alarmed Western governments and sparked complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court.