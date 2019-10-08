Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1 cent at $4.9060 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.60 cents at $3.90 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 4.60 cents at $2.8220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 2.20 cents at 9.1540 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .21 cent at $1.0818 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.4150 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .01 cent at .6118 a pound.