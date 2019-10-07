Long-term fix to Wyoming, Nebraska tunnel could reach $68M

The cost of long-term repairs to a failed irrigation tunnel serving farmers in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska could reach $68 million.

Goshen Irrigation District officials say they will seek more Wyoming state funding assistance once they've decided on a long-term solution. Meanwhile, the irrigation tunnel collapse in July raises doubts about two other aging tunnels in the system.

The failure of the century-old tunnel in July imperiled corn, sugar beets and other crops in a 150-square-mile (390-square-kilometer) area.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a $4 million loan approved by the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board on Thursday will repay $4 million the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation lent the district for the temporary repairs.

The temporary repairs allowed water to resume flowing Aug. 29.