Kentucky lawmakers offer bills to strengthen ethics laws

Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky have unveiled proposals that would strengthen executive branch ethics and election laws.

One bill would increase reporting of state resources used for personal or political reasons. Rep. Angie Hatton says news reports about Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's use of a taxpayer-owned aircraft showed her the need for more transparency and accountability.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Bevin didn't give a reason for 28 of 112 trips he took using the state plane in 2016 and 2017.

Another proposal would require all candidates for statewide constitutional offices to release three years of tax returns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The newspaper reported Bevin's campaign manager Davis Paine calls the Democrats' actions "a political stunt." Bevin is seeking a second term in the Nov. 5 election. His Democratic challenger is Andy Beshear.