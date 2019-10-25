Business
Phillips 66: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $712 million.
The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.11 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.
The oil refiner posted revenue of $27.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.31 billion.
Phillips 66 shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.
Comments