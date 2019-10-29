Egypt arrests train conductor after youth jumps to his death

Egypt has arrested a train conductor who forced two poor street vendors without tickets to jump off a moving train, leading to the death of one of the youths.

The incident took place on Monday in the Nile Delta town of Tanta and has stirred public outrage. Footage of an ensuing argument between the conductor and other passengers on the train has gone viral on social media.

There have also been calls on social media for the resignation of Egypt's transportation minister. The other youth who was forced to jump off the train was injured.

The railway authority says the conductor demanded the youths "pay tickets but they refused," after which he opened a carriage door for them to jump out.

The conductor remains in custody pending an investigation.