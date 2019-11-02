Latest: Family of DJ at Halloween party devasted by death

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook. Ray Chavez

The Latest on the deadly Halloween night shooting in California (all times local):

8:42 p.m.

The family of a man who was killed at a Halloween party in Orinda says they are devastated by his death.

Omar Taylor Jr. was among five people killed Thursday at the party. Family members say he was a DJ at the event.

"To get that call was devastating," Laneisha Epps, his stepmother, told KGO-TV.

"I personally think this was a senseless, careless act. It's such a traumatic experience the family is taking on now," Epps said. "Music and DJ'ing was his happiness, I don't even think he was going in thinking there was trouble or anything."

Omari Taylor told KGO that his brother worked as a DJ to help support his young daughter. "He was a good man. If he was here right now, he'd want everyone to stay strong," Taylor said.

"He wanted to be successful in everything and he wanted to care of everyone, take care of his children's children. That's what his plan was," Taylor told the TV station.

10:30 a.m.

Airbnb's CEO says the company is banning "party houses" in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Halloween party held at an Airbnb rental home in California.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Brian Chesky said the San Francisco-based company is expanding manual screening of "high risk" reservations. He also said the company is forming a party house rapid response team.

Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.

Five people were killed after a Thursday night shooting in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda. According to people with knowledge of the transaction, the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members who needed to escape smoky air from wildfires.

Chesky tweeted that the company "must do better, and we will."

9 a.m.

The father of a man who was killed at a Halloween night party at an Airbnb rental in Northern California said his son was hired to play music there.

Omar Taylor Sr. told the East Bay Times his 24-year-old son Omar Taylor was at the "wrong place, wrong time."

Five people were killed after gunfire broke out during the party, sending more than 100 partygoers fleeing in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda late Thursday.

Authorities said two firearms were found in the house but haven't released a description of the suspect or suspects or a motive for the attack.

The party was advertised on social media as an "Airbnb mansion party." The home was rented through Airbnb by a woman who claimed she was renting it for family members.

12 a.m.

A fifth person has died as a result of a Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental in Northern California.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced late Friday night that 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules died at a local hospital. The statement posted on social media did not specify when Tompkins was pronounced dead.

Tompkins' death brings the total fatalities in the Thursday night shooting to five. Authorities have identified the other victims as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr., and 29-year-old Javin County.

No arrests have been made and there's no word on motive. Authorities say they found two guns at the Orinda scene.

10:15 p.m.

Authorities are trying to find the killer or killers who opened fire at a Halloween night party in a San Francisco suburb, killing four people.

Witnesses described people running in terror as shots rang out Thursday night at a rented four-bedroom home in Orinda.

About 100 people showed up for a party that apparently had been advertised on the internet.

Two guns were found at the scene.

The home was rented through Airbnb by a woman who claimed that she wanted a dozen family members with asthma to escape the smoke from a giant wildfire in neighboring Sonoma County, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.

The Airbnb ad banned parties and the city has a 13-person limit on occupancy for short-term rentals.

Airbnb says it's "urgently investigating" what happened.