Syrian refugee turns to food to rebuild his life in US

In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, photo, chef Diaa Alhanoun sharpens his knives between serving customers, while skewered pieces of cooked chicken and beef known, or "shawarma," are kept warm at his restaurant Sakib, in New York. A Syrian refugee fleeing civil war at home, Alhanoun, his wife and four children arrived in the U.S. from Jordan in 2016. Less than three years later Alhanoun and a partner opened a small restaurant in Brooklyn's trendy Williamsburg neighborhood. AP Photo

When he came to the United States as a refugee from Syria, Diaa Alhanoun was pretty sure his new life was going to include food. The 48-year-old has been working in restaurants since he was 15, and has opened a couple of his own.

He was right — he's now cooking up a storm in a place of his own. Sakib is a small outpost in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, where Alhanoun turns out the Mediterranean food he learned to cook as a teen.

Alhanoun had left Syria in 2012. He and his family had been living in Jordan when the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees resettled them in the U.S. in 2016.

Of all the places he's lived, Alhanoun thinks New Yorkers have liked his food the most.