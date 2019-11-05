Democratic mayors win reelection in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks during a news conference at the City County Building, in Indianapolis. Indiana Republicans are pressing to snatch control of some Indiana mayoral offices from Democrats and further boost the GOP’s political dominance in the state. Hogsett is seeking to hold off Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt for a second four-year term. Michelle Pemberton

The Democratic mayors of Indianapolis and Fort Wayne cruised to easy victories, denying Republicans their hopes of capturing leadership in either of the state's largest cities.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett declared victory over Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt in Tuesday's local elections. Unofficial Marion County results showed Hogsett with 70 percent of the vote.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry extended his 12-year tenure leading Indiana's second-largest city with about 60 percent support.

Republicans picked up mayoral offices in Muncie and Kokomo where Democratic mayors didn't seek new terms, while the Democratic candidate won the Elkhart mayor's office given up by a GOP incumbent.

Vigo County voters backed a referendum allowing construction of a new casino in Terre Haute.