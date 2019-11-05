Business
The Latest: San Francisco mayor claims election victory
The Latest on election races for San Francisco (all times local):
10:25 p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is claiming victory in Tuesday's election while voters were snubbing out a bid to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales.
Breed was ahead of five little-known challengers with some 60 percent of the votes when she declared victory about 90 minutes after the polls closed.
She told a cheering crowd: "Thank you for honoring me with four more years as mayor!"
Breed has been in office since winning a special election last year following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.
Voters also roundly rejected Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. San Francisco-based Juul dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support two months ago.
9:50 p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed appears to be coasting to victory while a proposition to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales seems destined for defeat in municipal elections.
Shortly after polls closed Tuesday, Breed was tens of thousands of votes ahead of her five challengers.
Her opponents are little-known and Breed had been expected to handily win her first four-year term.
She's been in office since winning a special election last year following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.
Voters are roundly rejecting Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. San Francisco-based Juul dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support two months ago.
In early results, the measure is losing.
1:54 p.m.
Tuesday's ballot for San Francisco voters includes a race for mayor and a proposition to overturn a city ban on e-cigarette sales.
Mayor London Breed faces five little-known candidates and is bound to win her first four-year term.
She has been in office since winning a special June 2018 election following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.
Voters are also taking up Proposition C, which was put on the ballot by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The measure would overturn a new city law to ban sales of e-cigarettes until they have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Juul is based in San Francisco and dumped $12 million into the campaign before halting financial support for the proposal in September.
San Francisco has about 500,000 registered voters.
