JSU selling surplus properties to nearby homeowners

Jackson State University is selling surplus properties that it owns to nearby homeowners.

The university says in a news release that 49 of the 134 properties had been sold by last week, generally for $100 to $1,000. One went for $1.

Mississippi enacted a law this year allowing JSU to sell the properties. The state College Board also authorized JSU to work with a community development corporation, Midtown Partners Inc., to sell the properties.

Heather Wilcox, director of community engagement, said JSU sold most of the properties at about 10% of their market value.

Potential buyers must be homeowners who live within one-quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) of the property they want to buy.

All properties will return tax rolls and will generate revenue for the city of Jackson.