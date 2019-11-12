Notify Peninsula Light Co. if you want to comment on energy conservation

A Peninsula Light crew worked along the Key Peninsula Highway by Evergreen Elementary School in 2015. Customers of the company can comment on its conservation plans. Staff file, 2015

Peninsula Light Co. is holding a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 14) to take public testimony and comment on the company’s 10-year conservation potential and two-year conservation target.

The conversation is a state requirement as part of the Energy Independence Act passed in 2006.

The meeting is at 3 p.m. in the public meeting room on the second floor of the company’s building at 3315 Goodnough Dr. NW in Gig Harbor.

Those wishing to participate in the public meeting are required to notify the company no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13). The notification needs to include the name and address of the person requesting to participate, whether the person wants to make an oral presentation and the anticipated length of the presentation.

Notification can be sent in several ways:

▪ Fax: Addressed to the Power Resources Manager at 253-853-1393.

▪ Email: Addressed to PowerResources@Penlight.org.

The conservation targets can be viewed on the Peninsula Light website: www.penlight.org.