CEO of large Maine health system departing for new job

The chief executive officer of the second-largest health care system in Maine is leaving to take a high-ranking position with the American Hospital Association.

Michelle Hood announced on Thursday that she’s departing Northern Light Health, which includes some of the largest hospitals in the state. Hood is slated to become the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the AHA.

Hood has worked for Northern Light Health for almost 14 years, and in that time the system has added hospitals in Portland and Ellsworth.

Northern Light Health Board chair Barry McCrum says a search committee will oversee the change in leadership. Hood does not yet have an official departure date.