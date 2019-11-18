Elective surgeries at Good Sam Hospital on pause for sterilization process review

Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. The hospital opened two new floors with 80 beds on Oct. 16, 2018. jbessex@gateline.com

Elective surgeries scheduled for this week at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup have been put on hold after “foreign matter” was detected in the on-site sterilization process of surgical trays.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the health system said the hospital “recently identified that some surgical trays were exiting our sterile processing system with foreign matter.”

The hospital will continue to perform emergency surgeries. Elective surgeries will be either moved to other MultiCare hospitals or postponed to a later date.

The issue was detected before any of the supplies came into contact with patients, according to the health system’s spokeswoman, Marce Edwards.

“We have no reason to believe there’s been risk to patients. It’s important to know that the trays are sterile when they exit the processing system,” she said.

As to why emergency surgeries can continue, Edwards told The News Tribune on Monday that the hospital had enough non-affected supplies on hand “that we are comfortable proceeding with emergency surgeries.”

Out of “an abundance of caution,” she added, “we have canceled all elective surgeries for the week of November 18 while we investigate the situation.”

“All affected patients have or will be contacted by their doctor’s office to discuss (rescheduling) options,” she added.