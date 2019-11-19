Business
PG&E begins new mass power shutoff over fire danger
Pacific Gas & Electric is once again shutting off power to large areas of central and Northern California because of fire danger.
PG&E planned blackouts Wednesday in parts of 18 counties ranging from north of Sacramento to the northern San Francisco Bay Area, the wine country and Sierra Nevada foothills.
The shut-offs could affect about 375,000 people and could last into Thursday.
It’s the latest in a series of mass outages prompted by weather conditions in the past two months. Brush is bone-dry from a lack of fall rains. PG&E is worried that gusts might fling debris into its power lines, sparking catastrophic wildfires.
The previous outages — including one affecting some 2.5 million people last month — inconvenienced and outraged customers. But PG&E says it’s a matter of public safety.
