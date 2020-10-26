Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .116 cent at $6.2140 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .03 cent at $4.1640 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .004 cent at $3.0360 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained .11 cent at 10.8160 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the

on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .004 cent at $1.0360 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost .008 cent $1.3315 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0055 cent at .6625 a pound.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Editorial Roundup:

October 26, 2020 8:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service